Guns N’ Roses concert in Mérida: 2 for 1

The organizers of the long-awaited concert of the American band Guns N’ Roses announced Wednesday different promotions for next weekend’s concert in which the Mexican band Molotov will also be performing.
According to what was announced, the sections being promoted are as follows:
– Extreme Zone (2×1 promotion)
– General Zone B (3×2 promotion)
As you may recall, Guns & Roses’ arrival in Mérida was expected one year ago, and will finally take place this Saturday, October 15 at the Centro de Espectáculos Montejo in the Xmatkuil Fair Grounds.
According to the information, the event will begin at 9:00 p.m. and will feature the Mexican band, Molotov.
The Guns N’ Roses staff arrived in Yucatán last weekend, and are already setting up the mega stage where the famous band, author of hits such as “Don’t Cry”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “November Rain”, among others, will perform.
According to the box office page, the tickets that are already sold out are those of and Hospitality 2, which were respectively the cheapest and most expensive zones.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
