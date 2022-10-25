Guatemalan metallurgical firm to open a new shop in Merida, announces Mayor Renan Barrera

As a result of the visit of Guatemalan businessmen to Mérida for the Convention of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry, the installation of a metallurgical firm in our city is planned, confirmed Renán Barrera, municipal president of Mérida.

He explained that, as part of the work meeting held in this city, it was reported that a group of Central American businessmen will soon visit Merida to learn about its potential and establish the possibility of opening new investment opportunities, as well as to reach strategic agreements with local businessmen to create partnerships and economic projects.

Renan Barrera attended this morning the delivery of vehicular equipment for municipal agencies at ANIMAYA Animal Park. There he spoke with representatives of the media and pointed out that the Canacintra businessmen’s meeting was important because it opened up a series of conditions for industrialists to look at the opportunities in our city and be able to make investments in our state.

He informed that next week he will travel to the capital of the country to a meeting with federal legislators to present the budget requirements for 2023. He said that the meeting will be open to municipal presidents from all over the country, through the Association of Capital Cities, to make congressmen aware of the requirements of the country’s cities.

He emphasized that in 2022 the budget for the city of Merida was close to 5 billion pesos, but due to the conditions of growth and service requirements, it is foreseeable that this will increase, and therefore, the need to dialogue with legislators and that greater resources can be allocated to developing cities, he said.

Regarding the weekend activities, Mayor Renan Barrera Concha highlighted that the Víspera and La Noche Blanca gathered some 60 thousand people between Friday 21 and Saturday 22, with a white balance, stating that the participation of hundreds of families who enjoyed the shows and activities that were prepared for this day was very good.

He pointed out that, starting this Monday, the activities of the week for the Pixanes will begin, so it will also be a week of events for the celebrations of the deceased and the tradition of Hanal Pixan, which will include a program in the circuit of parks in the Historic Center, a monumental altar in the Plaza Grande, as well as the re-launching of the Paseo de las Animas, in which dozens of people are expected to participate.

He explained that, for these activities, a large participation is expected, primarily in the traditional route of La Ermita and San Sebastian, but also, the program will include activities in other parks, such as Santiago, San Juan, Mejorada and Santa Ana, celebrations that will have an artistic-cultural presence, he announced.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

