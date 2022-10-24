Government of Yucatan continues to promote urban mobility and road improvement

As part of the actions promoted by the State Government to continue improving urban mobility in Yucatan, starting on Wednesday, October 26th, the Program to Change Traffic Direction Preference will be implemented on Merida’s Periferico, particularly at its intersections with 50 South, 42 South, and 58 Mulchechen Streets, which will contribute to reducing travel times for transportation and speed up vehicular traffic on this important road in the Yucatan capital.

(Por Esto!).- This plan, which will be applied in a staggered manner and coordination between the Instituto de Infraestructura Carretera del Estado (Inca) and the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP), consists of giving preference to vehicles traveling on the side streets of the Vehicular Bridges of the Periferico Ring Road at their intersections with 50 Sur, 42 Sur, and 58 Mulchechén Streets so that from now on vehicles crossing under these bridges will have to stop completely.

The first change of preference will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, and will begin with the crossing of the Overhead Vehicular Bridge of the Periferico Ring Road with 50 South Street. This means that drivers traveling on 50th Street towards the Xmatkuil police station, when they reach the Periferico will have to make a complete stop and those who travel on the side streets on the Periferico will have the right of way.

The second change will occur as of October 28 at the intersection of Periférico and 42 Sur. The modifications will conclude on October 31, with the change of preference on the entrance street to Mulchechén.

For applications of these changes, we will work in coordination with the SSP to support traffic circulation on the streets included in the program during the time drivers are adjusting to the changes in the direction of preference on the Periferico Ring Road.

This program is in addition to the works that are part of the mobility improvement actions carried out by the State Government, among which are the repaving of more than 28 kilometers of this important road through an effort of more than 111.5 million pesos despite the fact that it is a federal road, as well as the implementation of bicycle lanes and infrastructure works carried out to ensure the safety of pedestrians and users of the Periferico Route of the “Va y ven” transportation system.

Likewise, the improvements made to the traffic circles at the Motul and Cholul exits, which offer a more agile and safer flow of traffic for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, reducing waiting times by up to 30% and providing safe intersections, thus transforming mobility in Yucatán.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments