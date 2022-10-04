Free Mammograms during October at Plaza Grande

Renán Barrera Concha, Mayor of Mérida, reaffirms his commitment to the female population of the Municipality by promoting actions and programs to raise awareness regarding the importance of prevention, as well as the early detection of diseases such as breast cancer.

The Municipal President informed that the mammography unit will be available from October 3rd to 31st at the Plaza Grande and at the Center for Medical Attention to Women (Centro de Atención Médica a la Mujer, CAMM) to attend free of charge to all women who request it.

“Breast cancer, like other diseases of this nature, can be curable if treated in time, hence the importance of being supportive and empathic with our women to support them so that they can come to undergo a study that can definitely change their lives,” he said.

In the framework of the International Day of the Fight against Breast Cancer instituted on October 19th, the City Council, through the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare (Dirección de Salud y Bienestar Social), initiated various activities that will be developed during the month of October in order to promote early detection of this disease.

During the month of October, considered as “Pink Month”, the City Hall (Ayuntamiento) will reinforce its promotional actions to raise awareness of this disease in the neighborhoods and comisarías of Mérida; it will also offer free studies in the permanent modules that will be installed in the Plaza Grande and the Centro de Atención Médica a la Mujer (CAMM).

The Mobile Unit installed in Merida’s Plaza Grande and also at the Centro de Atención Médica a la Mujer (CAMM), at Calle 88 # 311 D x 141 and 143 in the Emiliano Zapata Sur II neighborhood, are open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (pap smear tests are also offered there).

Tests are directed to women between 40 and 69 years of age, considered the risk range for breast cancer. To access this service, it is only necessary to make an appointment by calling 999 429 6653, he added.

Dr. Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, Director of Health and Social Welfare (Salud y Bienestar Social), explained that in addition, during the month of October, the 25 medical modules of the Mérida City Hall will be promoting breast cancer self-screening, another useful tool for breast cancer detection.

Likewise, on October 10th, the Municipal Youth Department (Juventud Municipal) in coordination with the social initiative Enamora Merida, will paint an inspirational wall at the facilities of the Centro de Desarrollo Integral de la Colonia Nora Quintana, in order to involve and alert young people about this disease.

The official announced that on Tuesday, October 4th, in collaboration with Fundación Tócate, the Municipal Palace (Palacio Municipal) will be illuminated in pink and in Merida’s Plaza Grande a talk will be given on “The importance of breast cancer self-screening”.

As part of the activities to be carried out for Pink Month, Health Fairs will also be held on October 12th and 26th in the Plaza Grande, in order to emphasize the prevention and care of women’s health.

“We have another Fair scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th at the Centro de Atención Médica a la Mujer (CAMM), where in addition to the free mastography service, medical, dental, nutritional and psychological care will be offered, as well as detection of arterial hypertension, diabetes, osteoporosis and HIV, legal orientation and visual health campaign,” he commented.

Finally, Machado Domínguez said that these actions are in addition to other efforts to raise awareness, such as the pink lighting of the Monumento a la Patria, held last Saturday, October 1st, during the Biciruta Nocturna, in which a youth ride and teams from Salud y Bienestar involved citizens by handing out pink ribbons representative of this global campaign to raise awareness among the population.

