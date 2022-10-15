Four fishermen were rescued after 2 days stranded in the sea off the coast of Progreso

Tragedies on the high seas continue to make the news in the port of Progreso; however, now the outcome was positive for a coastal boat that had been adrift since October 12, when its outboard motor failed, leaving a crew of four seamen on edge.

Fortunately for the fishermen, an interceptor patrol of the Mexican Navy maintained maritime surveillance located them, giving way to the respective notice to the command room and maritime control of the same agency, deploying an operation as soon as possible.

The rescue happened this Friday, being the thirteenth naval zone the organism that offered support to the boat when it was to approximately 9.6 nautical miles (17.77 kilometers) to the northeast of Progreso, reason why the problem kept it to the half of its trajectory heading to fish cephalopod.

The naval personnel verified that the vessel had an outboard motor failure, and the fishermen stated that they had set sail on October 12 and were adrift; however, they survived because they had enough bivouacs and drinking water.

After declaring that the fishermen were in good health, they proceeded to anchor the vessel to a military vessel to take them to the port of Chicxulub, where only a few relatives were waiting for them, since the incident was kept under the secrecy of the respective authorities.

