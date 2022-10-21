Flag football will be promoted in elementary schools across the Yucatan

Yucatecan elementary schools will have “flag football” as one of their main sports after the NFL Mexico, the Ministry of Education (SEGEY), and the Sports Institute of Yucatan (IDEY) signed an agreement to promote its practice.
This initiative will provide sports equipment and training to 140 schools, which will have an impact on more than 50,000 students in Merida and the interior of the state.
The NFL has implemented similar outreach programs in Mexico to promote its sport and make it more popular and has had a good response in Yucatan.
The agreement was signed by Linda Basto Ávila, director of Basic Education of the SEGEY; Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY; and Jesús Álvarez Aguirre, from the NFL Mexico, at the “22 de Febrero” high school of the CROC.
Auri Ortega Rodríguez, principal of the host school; Luis Ché Dzib, coordinator of Physical Education of the SEGEY; and student Jimena Negroe Villanueva, representing her fellow students of the school, were also present.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A motorist ran over and killed a Maya Train worker, he will stand trial in freedom
In a single hearing, Adrián Israel.
-
WHO chief indicted, Staff claims she embezzled millions of dollars
World Health Organization staff in Syria.
-
‘One Child, One Tree’ the new strategy to bring more green spaces to the Yucatan
The State Secretariat of Education (Segey).
-
Covid subvariants reflect a rapid “viral evolution”
An omicron subvariant is once again.
-
Last weekend was the most violent so far this year in Mexico
Mexican authorities said on Monday, October.
-
Why are so many Venezuelans trying to enter the U.S.?
U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced.
-
Mexican group sanctioned by the US Treasury Department
The US Treasury Department on Wednesday.
-
Mexico’s Secretary of Defense refuses to answer questions about the Guacamaya hacking
Mexico’s Secretary of Defense, General Luis.
-
Pixan Peek’ will feature an altar display for beloved pets who have passed away
The activities will take place on.
-
A new tourist attraction was inaugurated in Tekax: “Callejón de los Murales”
On Wednesday, October 18, a new.
Leave a Comment