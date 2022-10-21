Flag football will be promoted in elementary schools across the Yucatan

Yucatecan elementary schools will have “flag football” as one of their main sports after the NFL Mexico, the Ministry of Education (SEGEY), and the Sports Institute of Yucatan (IDEY) signed an agreement to promote its practice.

This initiative will provide sports equipment and training to 140 schools, which will have an impact on more than 50,000 students in Merida and the interior of the state.

The NFL has implemented similar outreach programs in Mexico to promote its sport and make it more popular and has had a good response in Yucatan.

The agreement was signed by Linda Basto Ávila, director of Basic Education of the SEGEY; Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY; and Jesús Álvarez Aguirre, from the NFL Mexico, at the “22 de Febrero” high school of the CROC.

Auri Ortega Rodríguez, principal of the host school; Luis Ché Dzib, coordinator of Physical Education of the SEGEY; and student Jimena Negroe Villanueva, representing her fellow students of the school, were also present.

