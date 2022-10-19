Fishermen observe the ‘unusual’ arrival of Cuban citizens in Progreso, Yucatan

About six Cubans arrived a few nights ago to this port aboard a boat, disembarked in the east of the city and entered the port, reported fishermen who saw the islanders arrive, and then they saw several police officers looking for them.
(Diario de Yucatán).- The Cubans, all young men, arrived in a fiberglass tour boat with seats and an awning to provide shade, according to fishermen who saw them arrive in the dark at night. They disembarked on the beach, abandoned the boat, and went inside, they said.
The fishermen said that apparently, some people were already waiting for the Cubans, as they heard engine noises from a vehicle, which they boarded and drove them off the beach. They also commented that hours later, in the early hours of the morning, municipal police patrol cars arrived, but it was too late to catch the illegal immigrants.
They indicated that the police went around the area where the boat with the Cubans arrived, but they had already taken them from the beach and it is even possible that on the same night they took them out of the city and in groups to another place.
The coastal residents said that at night on the beach they observe suspicious movements, sometimes pickup trucks arrive and park nearby, but they do not take long and then leave.
The fishermen also stated that for safety reasons they choose not to approach these vehicles in the middle of the night.
