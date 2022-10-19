First effects of cold front number 4 begin to be felt in Yucatan

(SIPSE).- The first effects of cold front number 4 began to be felt this Wednesday morning in Yucatan, where low temperatures of at least 20 degrees Celsius, strong winds and higher than normal swells were registered, and ports were closed to minor navigation until further notice.

In the next hours, rains, showers and electrical discharges are forecast in Yucatan in the Central, Northeast, East, South, Northwest, Northwest, West and Central coastal regions. According to the National Weather Service, a northerly wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán.

For the Yucatan Peninsula, heavy rains of 75 to 150 mm are expected in Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo. Moderate to heavy rain is expected this morning and light to moderate rain at night.

As we previously reported, the meteorologist of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (Uady), Juan Vázquez Montalvo, informed that today morning the first effects of this phenomenon will be felt and will be prolonged with more rain and lower thermometers. He added that next Saturday the temperature is expected to drop a little more.

⛈️ En entidades del occidente de #México, además de la #PenínsulaDeYucatán, se pronostican #Lluvias y #Chubascos durante las próximas tres horas.

Más información en las imágenes ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GnuR1TKXNP — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 19, 2022

He said that this phenomenon arrived causing a considerable drop in temperature, between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius in the morning in some areas of the state and it will be until Sunday when the weather will “normalize” in the region, once this system is in withdrawal from the territory.

Likewise, he recommended the population to take precautions due to temperature changes, since there will be very fresh and strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h on the coast and 40 to 50 in the interior of the state.

On the other hand, the specialist reminded that the hurricane season is still in force, but although low pressure, heat and wind conditions persist in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic, so far there are no tropical cyclones in the area and the formation of any is not expected during the rest of the week.

As of this Tuesday, ports were closed to minor navigation until further notice due to the influence of Cold Front No. 4 over the Coastal Zone.

Yucatan ports closed to minor navigation are: Celestún, Sisal, Chuburná, Yucalpetén, Progreso, Telchac, Dzilam De Bravo, San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Coloradas and El Cuyo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments