Fire at Lucas del Galvez market under control

The fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical installation in the hallway next to the seafood sales area and the stairs to the second level of the Lucas de Gálvez market in Mérida.

Currently it is known that two stores were affected, some merchants managed to remove their products to avoid being consumed by the fire.

Municipal police and members of the fire department arrived at the scene and used a fire truck to extinguish the fire.

Finally, half an hour later, the operation was over, with no injured.

It is worth mentioning that there was the presence of a pipe and a vehicle from the emergency services of the Fire Department, which caused consternation among passersby who passed by the place.

It is presumed that the fire was due to a short circuit in the mentioned place.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments