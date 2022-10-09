Feria del Panucho coming to Merida during the “Noche Blanca”

The Panucho Fair will be part of the activities prior to Noche Blanca (White Night)

La Ermita Park will once again be filled with flavors, delicious aromas, tradition and joy, as this Friday, October 21st, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the third edition of the Feria del Panucho will take place.

This activity is framed within La Víspera de la Noche Blanca, the latter being held the following day, Saturday, October 22nd.

The Panucho Fair will be part of the previous activities, and on this day it has been announced the installation of more than 30 food stands, in addition to folkloric shows, interesting workshops to learn how to make a good Panucho, as well as a gastronomic exhibition.

PANUCHOS DE PULPO

Undoubtedly, a large turnout is expected, both from the local public as well as national and foreign tourists, since panuchos are one of the most traditional dishes in Yucatán, and in a fair like this there will be enough to satisfy the most demanding palate, so make an appointment: Friday, October 21st, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Panuchos (File photo)

The event also seeks to be environmentally friendly, so we ask you to bring containers to avoid the use of plastic, styrofoam, and other toxic materials.

