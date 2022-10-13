Expo Feria del Comercio 2022 in Mérida

Everything from candy to a car can be purchased at the Expo Feria del Comercio 2022, to be held this weekend -from the 13th to the 16th- at the Siglo XXI Convention Center, in Mérida.

The organizers expect an event that will have a family atmosphere, with shows ranging from the presentation of Disney classics and pop music to trivia in which five 32-inch TV screens will be raffled.

“The preparation work registers 80% progress in the installation of stands,” said Mauricio López Cantón, president of the Expo Feria del Comercio 2022 Organizing Committee.

“On Thursday afternoon, the Expo will be ready to receive visitors from Mérida, the state and the entire Yucatán Peninsula who year after year look forward to this commercial festival that offers discounts and special prices,” he stressed.

Miguel Ángel Xacur García, member of the organizing committee, pointed out that “we are starting an expo where families can come and enjoy, from children to adults, an impressive amount of sounds, aromas and flavors.”

“This year’s theme is all the sensations and senses that are experienced at the Expo,” he said.

Visit the largest Expo Fair in the Southeast today and see everything the exhibitors have to offer

Thursday, October 13: from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

