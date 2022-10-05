Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr cancels North American tour

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19.

The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend.

After cancelling two shows at the last minute, “it has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold”, his spokesperson said.

The drummer is “recovering at home” and hopes to resume shows soon, they added.

Tour dates planned for this week in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia have all been cancelled. A decision has yet to be taken on upcoming shows in the US and Mexico.

“We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes,” his spokesperson told the BBC.

Last year, Sir Ringo confessed that he had rarely ventured outside in the early days of the pandemic, to avoid catching Covid-19.

“Since last March, I’ve left the house six times,” Ringo declared “You’ve got to help protect yourself if you can”.

Despite receiving two doses of the vaccine, he told the publication he was cautious about touring in 2021, saying: “I don’t think it’ll be safe. And that’s it. Living in the now.”

The tour finally resumed in Canada this May, with Starr having played more than 25 shows since.

The musician rose to fame in the 1960s as the Beatles’ laconic, easy-going drummer. He sang lead vocals on tracks like With A Little Help From My Friends and Yellow Submarine, and launched a successful solo career after the Beatles split in 1970.

He formed his All-Starr band, where “everybody on stage is a star in their own right” in 1989. The ever-changing line-up has included rock legends such as Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Todd Rundgren and Sheila E.

Sir Ringo received his knighthood in 2018 and was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame as a solo artist in 2015.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments