Everything’s ready for the 3rd Octopus Festival in Río Lagartos, Yucatan

Municipal authorities headed by Mayor Floriceli Alcocer Marfil, Perla Tabasco, president of the tourism services association Río Lagartos A.C., businessmen, restaurateurs and hoteliers announced the details of what will be the most awaited culinary festival of November.
The Octopus Festival, in its third edition, will be held on November 18 and 19, where a series of cultural, artistic, commercial, and handicraft activities have been prepared for the delight of locals and visitors.
This activity, in addition to promoting the port, its attractions, and its gastronomy, is also a key activity to boost economic growth and create more job opportunities for many inhabitants.
The organizers invited people to enjoy this festival, the service providers have prepared to offer the best they have to offer so that each family that attends will have a stay full of fun and comfort.
November 18:
*5 pm-Exhibitors and gastronomic sample.
*6:30 pm-Presentation of the troubadours of Yucatán.
*7:30 pm- Welcome and presentation of authorities and guests.
*7:45 pm- Cutting of the inaugural ribbon.
*8:00 PM- Mayan dancers show.
*8:15 PM- Tour with authorities and guests.
*9 pm. Vaquería with the Gameba jaranera orchestra.
On November 19 there will be:
*5 pm- Exhibitors and gastronomic sample.
6:00 pm- Kiosk area Storytelling with Pulpin (children’s show).
*6:30 pm -Premiación of traditional cuisine based on the octopus as main ingredient.
*7:00 pm- Concert by the electroacoustic duet DEA.
*8 pm- Presentation by Chelista GottLieb Fischer.
*9:15 pm- Concert by the Infiltradas.
*10:30 pm- María San Felipe concert, special guest Bastián Márquez.
