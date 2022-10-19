Everything you need to know about this year’s Xmatkuil Fair

The most iconic and emblematic fair of the state finally returns this year! Here is everything you need to know about the long awaited event: The Xmatkuil Fair 2022
It will be held from November 11 to December 4, and it is inspired by the “Rodeo” theme, with innovations such as the use of advanced lighting technology and a colorful setting.
More than 3 thousand events are expected to be held, with the presentations of amazing beloved artists such as:
- Juanes
- Banda MS
- Natti Natasha
- 90s PopTour
- Carlos Rivera
- Ángela Aguilar
- DreadMar I.
Xmatkuil is all about mechanical attractions, the Coca-Cola Castle, and the old fair feeling in the air while you walk around with your friends, family, or your loved one.
The first National Cavalcade in the history of the Xmatkuil Fair will take place, where 15 states of Mexico and more than 36 local associations will perform, featuring around 2 thousand riders. More than 1,400 exhibitors will participate and it will host the Convention of the National Confederation of Livestock Organizations.
For the first time, the fair will have a Pink Parking lot, as well as pink cabs and buses exclusively for all women.
Xmatkuil is also all about Yucatecan gastronomy, handicrafts, and products.
The fair is made possible thanks to the participation of the Business Coordinating Council and the chambers.
The International Brangus and Beefmaster Cattle Show will be held, with the participation of cattle ranches from 10 states:
- Veracruz
- Quintana Roo
- Tamaulipas
- Durango
- Jalisco
- Tabasco
- Nuevo León
- Coahuila
- Chiapas
- Yucatán
You will also have the opportunity to meet the famous Mujer Lagarto!
Here are the dates of each artist’s concert:
- November 10 – Juanes
- November 12 – 90’s pop tours November 19 – Ángela Aguilar.
- November 24 at Palenque – Carlos Rivera
- November 26 at Palenque – Natti Natasha
- November 26 – Dread Mar I.
- December 3 – Banda MS
Approximately 2 million 400 thousand people are expected to attend the fair, an attendance that would surpass any edition in our state fair’s history.
