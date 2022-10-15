Events in Mérida this weekend: Oktoberfest, Guns N’ Roses, and Ballet

Events in Mérida on Saturday, October 15

Music

Guns N’ Roses will perform at the Xmatkuil fairgrounds at 9:00 p.m., and the Mexican group Molotiv will open the concert.

Tickets are on sale at eticket.mx.

Crafts

At 9 a.m. at the José Martí Cultural Center there will be a craft workshop “Móvil Fantasma” (Ghost Mobile), where children will learn and have fun with these interesting activities. At 10:15 a.m. another Fun workshop will be offered: “Sparkling Ghosts”. It is aimed at children from 6 to 12 years old. Space is limited, registration is by e-mail cculturaljosemarti@gmail.com

Visual Arts

The Matilda de Arte y Diseño gallery will present at 6 p.m. a multimedia exhibition by Gabriel Chacón, who will exhibit a compendium of paintings, animations, papiroarmables and illustrations based on the mythology of wrestling from the hot Yucatecan terroir. It is a tribute dedicated to those practitioners, fans and other characters that orbit around this activity with more than 50 years of tradition in the region. For the whole family.

Shadow Theater

At 6 p.m. at the Centro Cultural del Sur Sandra Rubio will present the multidisciplinary work (shadow theater and audiovisual projections) to bring children, adolescents and adults closer to some magical stories of the Mayab territory. It is for the whole family with free admission.

Multidisciplinary

In the same venue, but at 8:00 p.m., the theater and dance company Perpetuum Mobile will present a multidisciplinary staging that aims to dialogue with contemporary issues of confinement, anxiety and anxiety in the face of death. It is aimed at adolescents and adults. The entrance fee is $100.

Talk

At the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, at 10 a.m., the program “Discovering the hidden messages of the Mayas” will be presented. Admission is free with prior registration at visitas@granmuseodelmundomaya.com.mx.

Literature

The same space will host, but at 11 a.m., “El libro vacío” (The Empty Book), a reading club for young people and adults. It is also free, with prior registration.

At 10 a.m. at the Manuel Cepeda Peraza Central Library, the book “Fragmentos de un amor” by Germán Estrada will be presented.

Dance

The Ballet de la Ciudad de Mérida will perform at 8 pm at the Peón Contreras Theater. Admission is free.

Events in Mérida on Sunday, October 16

Children’s Theater

Centro Cultural de Mérida Olimpo, at 12 noon, will present the play “Los hilitos de mi abuela Xmanicté”, dramatized and directed by Teo Flores with the company Títere planet. Admission is $50 general admission.

At 5:00 p.m. at the same site, the Yapayiuli company will perform under the direction of Paulina Rocha Licona. It is a theatrical show with elements of circus, puppets and marionettes. Admission is $50 for adults and $30 for children under 15 years of age.

Cinema

At the Centro Cultural del Sur at 12 noon, the film “Captain Sabretooth and the Magic Diamond” will be shown; at 4 pm, “Monster of the Sea”, and at 6 pm “In the Heart of the Sea”. Admission is free.

