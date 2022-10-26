El Cuyo: a pleasant vacation relaxing beach destination in Yucatan

The Cuyo is the small port of the municipality of Tizimín within the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve.
El Cuyo is the small port of the municipality of Tizimín within the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve. It is located on the boundaries with the state of Quintana Roo. It is a great place to practice ecotourism or adventure.
You can spend a pleasant vacation relaxing in one of the villas that are rented for this purpose. If you prefer, it can also be a starting point for visiting the Ría Lagartos Natural Park.
Away from the hustle and bustle of the Riviera Maya, El Cuyo is an oasis of tranquillity and peace, where a community of locals and expatriates enjoy their little piece of paradise on earth, which they strive to protect and preserve, with so much love and care.
What will you find at El Cuyo? Deserted beaches, almost Sargasso-free, pristine waters, and perfect wind for the kite lovers.
Here there is no rush, cafes, and restaurants are open only a few days per week and for a few hours because time is a precious gift and wasting it working is a crime.
