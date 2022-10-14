Drug dealer shot in Izamal and shooting at in Tizimín

Gunshots set off alarm bells in the municipalities of Izamal and Tizimín, where an alleged drug dealer was shot and a driver was shot in his car, respectively, in cases that occurred in less than 24 hours.

(Novedades Yucatán).- Thursday, gunshots alerted the residents of the “Santo Domingo” neighborhood in Izamal, when a fight broke out between alleged drug dealers.

In this altercation, one of the parties involved was shot and is in a delicate condition in the rural unit of the Bienestar clinic, where he was transferred at about 10:00 a.m. this morning.

So far it is not known in what part of the body he was wounded and neighbors of the area are those who said that those involved in the gun fight are known ‘drug dealers’.

The police mobilization lasted for hours trying to find the person who fired the gun, but until yesterday there are no reports of any capture.

On the second case, a motorist in Tizimín experienced moments of terror because, according to what he said, he was the victim of a gunshot chase and was also on the verge of being macheted, but managed to flee.

Manuel Antonio “N”, 41 years old, said that it all happened last Wednesday night, when he was driving a Ford Focus with license plates from the state of Quintana Roo.

The officers assigned to the booth located at the Colonia Yucatán exit detected at about 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night that two vehicles were speeding and did not stop at the filter, so, as they found it suspicious, they asked for reinforcements.

Minutes later the driver of the Ford Focus returned to the booth and said that he had been followed from the Sucopó-Tizimín stretch and that he suddenly heard a gunshot, which forced him to speed up and not stop at the booth.

In his account, he added that at the intersection of 49th Street and 16th Street they caught up with him and collided, and immediately a red Chevrolet Spark car pulled over and the co-driver pulled out a machete with which he tried to assault him, while the driver also showed him a pistol.

The complainant added that he managed to back up and return to the booth in search of help, which resulted in a large mobilization of elements of the Municipal, state and PEI police, who minutes later found the Chevrolet vehicle with Yucatán license plates, abandoned in the Comichén neighborhood.

The officers proceeded to take the vehicle to the municipal impound lot with the help of a private tow truck, while the causes of the chase and the detonation of the firearm are investigated.

