Dredging works at Celestun port concluded

Men and women who work in fishing have better safety and working conditions, after concluding the dredging works in the Celestún harbor, as a result of the efforts of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in coordination with federal authorities, to carry out these works in the 6 main fishing sites of the state.

The head of the Secretariat of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Secretaria de Pesca y Acuacultura Sustentables, Sepasy), Rafael Combaluzier Medina, and the head of the Department of Environmental Conservation of the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (Conservación Ambiental de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Sustentable, SDS), Alejandro Pacheco Moreno, received the certificate of completion of the works, which were carried out by personnel from the Secretariat of the Navy (Secretaría de Marina, SEMAR), and which as of today will allow the boats of thousands of people dedicated to this activity to enter and leave these sites more easily.

Along with Lieutenant General Gaspar Guadalupe Aboytes Velázquez, commander of the dredge, and Lieutenant Commander General Daniel Duarte García, supervisor of the work, Combaluzier Medina said that with this work there is now a depth of 3 meters in the navigation channel and 4 meters in the dock.

The official informed that, after finishing in this municipality, maintenance will be undertaken in the Port of Chuburna, starting next week, whose works are expected to be finished before December.

He also highlighted that, in El Cuyo, the dredging has an advance of almost 40%, so it is expected to be concluded by the end of the year and recalled that the Governor, in his recent tour of Celestún, supervised the operations in the Port where, in 2021, with the help of heavy machinery, the completely closed navigation channel was started, and by June of this year, the second phase began.

As a result of this coordination, he added, practically all the sites of this type in the state have been intervened, with actions in Sisal, Chuburna, Yucalpeten, Telchac, Chabihau, and Dzilam de Bravo, in addition to the current work in El Cuyo and Celestún. In Yucatán, more than 12,000 inhabitants are dedicated to fishing and, with this, they will have free and adequate access to all the ports and shelters in the area.

Likewise, explained the official, the State Government works as a team with the Government of the Republic, which provided the heavy machinery, through the Secretariat of the Navy (Secretaría de Marina, Semar), and together, all these initiatives were materialized, to give greater depth and width to the entryways of the referred units.

Although the responsibility for the care and maintenance of these sites corresponds exclusively to federal authorities, the Vila Dosal administration promotes these activities, together with the Semar, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (Secretaría de Infraestructura, Comunicaciones y Transportes, SICT), the National Port System Administration (Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional, Asipona) and the National Commission of Fishing and Aquaculture (Comisión Nacional de Pesca y Acuacultura, Conapesca), he concluded.

