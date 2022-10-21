Dogs in Merida, Yucatan seek to remember deceased dogs with altars and canine exhibition

To promote responsible pet ownership, continue the fight against animal abuse and remember the dogs that have passed away, animal rights groups announced the “Pixán Peek”, during the Festival de las Ánimas in Mérida.

(El Universal).- Various animal rights groups will organize the “Pixán Peek”, which in the Mayan language means “departed dogs”, in which altars dedicated to pets will be set up and a dog show will be held. The “Pixán Peek” was announced as part of the Festival de las Ánimas in Mérida to promote responsible pet ownership, continue the fight against animal abuse and remember departed dogs.

“The Pixán Peek will be held on Saturday, October 29, starting at 6:00 pm, in San Sebastián Park, where activities will be held to remember the doggies who have transcended,” said Juan Pablo Pérez Caraveo, organizer of the event, at a press conference. He commented that in this event there will be an exhibition of altars for the pets that have passed away and the highlight of the afternoon will be the costume contest, whose inscriptions will be made the same day of the event.

He indicated that there will also be a canine exhibition by experts in training, one by trainer Rashid Cortázar and the Manada Canina group.

He explained that the trainers will give a demonstration on how to treat pets responsibly and the care they require “because it is part of the teaching process that society needs to avoid animal abuse”.

It should be remembered that the Festival de las Ánimas will be held from October 24 to November 2, in which the Paseo de las Ánimas, on Friday, October 28, stands out. The Festival de las Ánimas will have innovations such as a contemporary circus of Mayan legends, a parade of catrinas, the musical of Coco and other more traditional ones such as the vaquería de ánimas. All of this is organized by the Mérida City Hall.

