DIF Yucatan promotes labor insertion of people with disabilities in Yucatan

With joy and enthusiasm, six young people graduated from the Directed Job Training Center, where the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) provides opportunities for people with disabilities, with the encouragement of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

During the graduation ceremony of the 16th generation, María Teresa Boehm Calero, General Director of the agency, highlighted the efforts of the beneficiaries of the Labor Rehabilitation and Inclusion scheme, who have already been placed in different companies, such as restaurants, hotels, and stores.

“We reaffirm our commitment to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in society and encourage their personal development, with the firm purpose of improving their quality of life, and I am grateful for the support of mothers and fathers for encouraging their independence,” Boehm Calero said.

The official added that this strategy, in charge of the Center for Rehabilitation and Special Education (CREE), provides the necessary tools so that people with hearing, intellectual, motor, mild visual, or psychosocial disabilities can actively integrate into society.

For his part, the manager of OXXO Plaza Chichén Itzá Mérida, José Adalberto Zumárraga Novelo, expressed his gratitude for the work coordinated with the state authorities in order to achieve the appropriate conditions for the development and inclusion of the sector in its different branches.

José Abraham Noh Pech, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the possibility of developing to obtain gainful employment, with respect for their rights. “I am happy because I have learned to do many things I did not know before, but more because I am already working and I am part of a team,” he added.

In turn, the director of CREE, Juan Miguel Vera Santos, explained that the theoretical and practical training is designed from an occupational therapy approach, based on the experience of the instructors while working with the mothers and fathers. It consists of six weeks of training, four days a week, seven hours a day; so far during the current administration, 21 students have graduated and, since its inauguration, 16 generations.

Diplomas were also awarded to Ana Karenina Zentella Vargas, Oscar Ramírez Cruz, Álvaro Melchor González Leal, Ricardo Morales Quintanar, César Chim Chalé, and José Abraham Balam Tamayo, as well as Humberto Reyes Sosa and Pedro Martín Enríquez, from course number 15.

For more information, interested parties may contact CREE at (999) 923 42 75 and 924 36 16, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

