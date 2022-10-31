Days of the Dead are celebrated in Mexico City

After two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than one million people enjoyed the parade of floats, catrinas and xolos to remember the dead.

(El Universal).- Before 8:00 p.m. the floats arrived at the capital’s Zócalo in front of an esplanade full of people.

The first giant skulls and huge balloons were placed in front of the National Palace. The contingent entered through 5 de Mayo and passed in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral. And they could not advance any further, they were overtaken by the crowd that enthusiastically crowded any space left in the Zócalo.

Probably the most fortunate were those who stood in front of the Palace of Fine Arts, because it was in that area where the floats, for the first time with multicolored lights, shone.

Families who chose to watch the parade in the Plaza de la Constitución began to arrive at 5:00 pm. Along Paseo de la Reforma, since two hours before, families and groups of foreigners had already set aside a place under the shade of palm trees or a building.

People did not hesitate for a moment to use whatever resources were at hand to watch the Day of the Dead parade: from buying plastic benches for 80 pesos, climbing trees on Reforma, using cardboard binoculars with juxtaposed mirrors, climbing on the back of one of their companions or climbing on the roofs of the Metrobus stations.

From very early in the morning, people congregated along Paseo de la Reforma, where they drank water, pulque or beer to quench their thirst, others ate while the procession of catrinas, xolos, butterflies and giant balloons continued its march to the rhythm of salsa or batucada.

Tourists, from the hotels, were able to have one of the best views, although there were those who preferred to get into the atmosphere and with a skull mask or make-up they walked, with a beach attire, through the October heat.

Catrinas with luminous sabers, monsters, clowns, paraded among the people as part of the festivities, and there a huge balloon in the shape of the wrestler La Parka, suddenly turned and even bent down to shake his huge fingers against the little hands of the excited screaming children.

From enchiladas to quesadillas and gorditas fritas, street vendors spread out all along Paseo de la Reforma for visitors to enjoy during the Day of the Dead parade. A whole Chilango culinary corridor could be seen in the first square of the capital of the country.

Even roasted pork skewers with the sauces of your choice were sold. Water, ice cream, cotton candy, hot dogs and french fries, synchronized, burritos, even pulque for 20 MXN and 35 MXN for a liter glass.

One of those attending the parade was Jorge, who said he arrived with his son at noon and was able to get a good spot next to the Senate of the Republic. “We were already looking forward to seeing it, it’s our first time,” he commented. “Now it’s now it is somewhat off, isn’t it?”, interrupted a bandana seller who had just sold a few pieces. It was the beginning of the parade.

On Juárez Avenue there were even robberies, it was the merchants themselves who were on the lookout for criminals. With radios in hand, they monitored, until they arrested one of them. They took him out of a bank branch where he tried to take shelter.

Some classic horror movie characters such as Freddy Krueger or Eso the clown were presented. Even a family of six dinosaurs arrived, while a group of catrinas and catrines made their way down Juarez Avenue. One death decided to do business and charge 20 MXN for a photo.

The Day of the Dead parade was divided into a prologue and eight chapters entitled: “The New Guardian of the Portal”, “Caminos de Cempasúchil”, “El Mictlán”, “La Revolución y Posada”, “El Carnaval de Calaveras”, “Arte”, “La Fiesta en el Ombligo de la Luna” and “La apertura del Portal-Gran Cierre del Desfile en el Zócalo”.

Seven new characters accompanied the parade column: Luna, Meztli, Lola the Butterfly, Xolo, Laka-Laka, Mari the Mariachi and Tina the Catrina. There was also a float with soccer players and others with giant representations of La Llorona, Juan Gabriel and Chavela Vargas.

With the arrival of the night, expectations grew. In the Zócalo, as announced, the singer Ángela Aguilar sang La Llorona, accompanied by mariachi music. The drone show that had been announced was never heard of, apparently the authorities decided to suspend it because the weather conditions were not the best.

