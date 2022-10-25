Day of the Dead will generate 37.7 billion pesos (US$1.8 billion) in revenue for Mexico: Tourism Secretariat

The expected economic revenue from lodging is 3,434 million pesos, and hotel occupancy nationwide is estimated at 56.1%, 4.4 percentage points higher compared to the same period in 2021, when overall occupancy during these festivities was 51.7%.

(Expansión).- In addition, the estimated total number of tourists will be 1 million 599,000 from the domestic segment, which represents 73.9% of the total, and 565,000 tourists will be international, or 26.1%.

For the season, it is estimated that 2 million 459,000 more domestic tourists will stay in other forms of lodging, such as family and friends, as well as in second homes, so the expectation is that a total of 4 million domestic tourists will travel through Mexico during the period of the Day of the Dead festivities.

It is also estimated that another 283,000 tourists, both domestic and foreign, will stay in shared economy accommodations.

According to expectations for this period, the percentage of occupancy to be reached in 15 selected centers will be: Puerto Vallarta, 73%; Los Cabos, 72.7%; Mexico City, 72.6%; Cancun, 68.5%; Morelia, 68.3%; Oaxaca, 68%; Aguascalientes, 62.5%; Puebla, 60.7%; San Miguel de Allende, 58.6%; Queretaro, 56.3%; Villahermosa, 47.6%; Zacatecas, 47.4%; San Cristobal de las Casas, 44%; Acapulco, 42.3% and Tuxtla Gutierrez, 36.9%.

Day of the dead, courtesy of iStock.

For the Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City alone, Sectur expects an occupancy rate of 77.9%, with 78,000 tourists staying in hotel rooms on the day of the parade, as well as an economic benefit of 82.9 million pesos for lodging in the nation’s capital.

The revenue from tourism services in Mexico City for this event is estimated at 911 million pesos, and the attendance of 1 million people in the Day of the Dead Parade.

