Couple gets engaged during the White Night in Merida

Among the multiple events that took place during the White Night, a young couple in love got engaged on the balcony of a well-known restaurant in the historic center, where the crowd went wild with joy, shouting and applauding the engagement of the “lovebirds”.
(Por Esto!).- Raziel Toh Martín, a native of Mérida, waited for the night of the great event to get down on one knee and ask his girlfriend Alondra May Yam to marry him, affirming that a night as wonderful as the one that brings together thousands of people of all social classes, religions, and races was the perfect occasion to declare his eternal love to the love of his life.
“It is a wonderful evening, where everything is finally back to the way it was before, and with so much emotion and joy in the atmosphere, I thought it was an ideal opportunity to ask her to unite our lives forever,” said the groom.
On the other hand, those who witnessed the declaration of love, cheered and congratulated them for the incredible news, so proudly embraced his bride who, with tears in her eyes accepted the proposal while hundreds of people shouted “long live the bride and groom”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Expansion of the gas pipeline is behind schedule, causing distrust among the Yucatecan people
Two senior executives of companies that.
-
Terror and magic at the Tsunami Convention
On October 22nd and 23rd the.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera inaugurated the fourteenth edition of La Noche Blanca “Vivir Otra Vez” (Live Again)
In the midst of a family.
-
Billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of famous energy drink, dies at 78
Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz was the.
-
Hurricane Roslyn intensifies hitting Jalisco and Colima
Hurricane Roslyn rose to a Category.
-
The Mérida Bread Fair took place at the Plaza Grande
Mérida is preparing to host the.
-
National archers set their sights on the Pan American Championship in Yucatán
The Mexican national archery team, headed.
-
Yucatan’s Ministry of Tourism Promotion presents the ‘Sabores de Yucatan Festival’
As part of the celebration of.
-
DIF Yucatan promotes labor insertion of people with disabilities in Yucatan
With joy and enthusiasm, six young.
-
Yucatan will host the First National Encounter of Indigenous Children’s Choirs
Yucatan will host the First National.
Leave a Comment