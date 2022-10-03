Conferences and activities part of the “Festival of Museums” to be held in Mérida

The event will take place this Thursday, October 6th, and Friday, October 7th with limited space.
Teachers, students, and visitors will be able to learn about the cultural and educational offerings of 30 museums in Mexico, as part of the Museum Festival “Knowledge, experiences and discovery: beyond mediation”, to be held in Merida on Thursday, October 6th and Friday, October 7th.
The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya (GMMMM) will host a fair this Friday, October 7th, from 10:00 to 17:00 hours, with the participation of other museums such as the National Art Museum (Munal), the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE), Vizcaínas, University Museum “José Juárez” and the Arocena Museum.
This meeting seeks to strengthen bonds among the participants in order to promote awareness of the deep and significant learning that these sites offer and to demonstrate how history, anthropology, and art are experienced, through workshops on didactic strategies and mediation, conferences, and more.
El @Granmuseomaya albergará el Festival de Museos “Conocimiento, experiencias y descubrimiento: más allá de la mediación”, a realizarse el 6 y 7 de octubre.— Sedeculta (@SedecultaYuc) September 29, 2022
Conoce más de este Festival en el #BoletínInformativo 👇https://t.co/szdmn5Yjn5 pic.twitter.com/2DKhtSNEcr
All activities will be free admission and limited seating; venues and schedules can be consulted on the official profiles of the state agency on social networks, facebook.com/sedeculta, twitter.com/sedecultayuc, and instagram.com/sedeculta, as well as the website, cultura.yucatan.gob.mx.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
As of this Monday, Yucatán has a new Labor Justice System
Conciliation and Arbitration Boards (Junta de.
-
R’Bonney Gabriel becomes the first ever Asian American to win Miss USA
Filipino American R’Bonney Gabriel made history.
-
Pink October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,.
-
October: the month of Hanal Pixán
The hanal pixán, or “meal of.
-
National forum places Yucatán as a benchmark for teamwork
“I have two full years left,.
-
Free Mammograms during October at Plaza Grande
Renán Barrera Concha, Mayor of Mérida,.
-
Paseo de las Ánimas and Hanal Pixán Altars Exhibit making their comeback this year!
The Hanal Pixan Altar Walk and.
-
Renew your home’s look with rattan
Here is everything you need to.
-
Yucatecan wins contest organized by SICT and Huawei
Alejandro Santoscoy was chosen for his.
-
Basic Rehabilitation robotic stimulation area inaugurated in Umán, Yucatan
With the aim of providing better.
Leave a Comment