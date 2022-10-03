Conferences and activities part of the “Festival of Museums” to be held in Mérida

The event will take place this Thursday, October 6th, and Friday, October 7th with limited space.

Teachers, students, and visitors will be able to learn about the cultural and educational offerings of 30 museums in Mexico, as part of the Museum Festival “Knowledge, experiences and discovery: beyond mediation”, to be held in Merida on Thursday, October 6th and Friday, October 7th.

The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya (GMMMM) will host a fair this Friday, October 7th, from 10:00 to 17:00 hours, with the participation of other museums such as the National Art Museum (Munal), the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE), Vizcaínas, University Museum “José Juárez” and the Arocena Museum.

This meeting seeks to strengthen bonds among the participants in order to promote awareness of the deep and significant learning that these sites offer and to demonstrate how history, anthropology, and art are experienced, through workshops on didactic strategies and mediation, conferences, and more.

All activities will be free admission and limited seating; venues and schedules can be consulted on the official profiles of the state agency on social networks, facebook.com/sedeculta, twitter.com/sedecultayuc, and instagram.com/sedeculta, as well as the website, cultura.yucatan.gob.mx.

