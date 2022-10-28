Conagua monitors a possible cyclonic activity near the Caribbean Sea

Authorities of the National Water Commission (Conagua), maintains under surveillance a low pressure zone with high possibility of cyclonic development in the coming days near the coasts of Quintana Roo.
(SIPSE).- The presence of two meteorological phenomena located in the Atlantic Ocean could generate tropical cyclones in the next few days for the coasts of Mexico. Authorities discard so far that the low-pressure zones represent a risk for the state. However, they assure that constant vigilance will be maintained.
Vigilancia en el Océano #Atlántico donde podrían generarse #CiclonesTropicales en los próximos días. Más información en la imagen pic.twitter.com/FFDzG4WqAA— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 28, 2022
Low Pressure Zones in the Atlantic
The first low pressure zone to the northeast of the Bahamas, decreases to 20% its probability for cyclonic development in 48 hours and in 5 days. It is located approximately 2,190 km east-northeast of the coast of Quintana Roo.
However, the second low pressure zone that has developed over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 20% probability of cyclonic development in 48 hours and a 70% probability of cyclonic development in 5 days.
Being the closest to the coasts of Quintana Roo, authorities will maintain special vigilance in its development. It is currently located approximately 2,510 km east of the coast.
