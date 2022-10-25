Company employees treated after an ammonia leak on Merida’s Periférico

Early this morning, a group of employees of a company located on the Merida periferico were intoxicated by an ammonia leak. According to reports, the leak occurred in a freezer at kilometer 44, near the entrance to Colonia Juan Pablo II, west of Merida.
Due to the amount of ammonia spilled and the number of people that could’ve presumably inhaled it, the SSP emergency services personnel moved to the site and activated the corresponding protocols.
Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage, or death. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.
So far the level of damage to the workers’ health is unknown, however, several ambulances and SSP emergency services personnel arrived at the site.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
