Cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, when will its effects be felt?

Starting in the middle of the week, the arrival of cold front number 4 to the Peninsula, which was named “Balanca” in Mayn, will cause a rainy and windy storm, a “northern” event and a significant drop in temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in some areas of the three entities of the region.

(Diario de Yucatán).- After the erratic, slow passage of tropical storm “Karl” that faded in the territories of Tabasco and Veracruz, the U.S. National Hurricane Center does not predict the formation of tropical cyclones during the next five days in the Atlantic Ocean, already in the final stretch of the 2022 hurricane season.

According to Juan Antonio Palma Solís, from Meteorology Yucatán, the frontal system that entered the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, October 17, will arrive at the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, October 19, during the afternoon, with drastic effects ranging from rains, strong winds and a significant drop in minimum temperatures.

This is cold front number 4, “Balanca” in Maya language, the second to reach the Peninsula after “Atziri”, the first system that arrived prematurely to the Yucatán peninsula at the end of September, as a sequel to the passage of the powerful hurricane “Ian”.

Operational meteorologist Palma Solis explained that the arrival of the frontal system “Balanca” to the Peninsula, will leave a strong “north” event with winds of around 60 km/h and swells of three to four meters high in the Yucatan coast.

“The cold front is expected to leave heavy rains in some areas of Campeche and Yucatán, and very heavy rains in areas of Quintana Roo. And even in Tabasco, rain gauges could register torrential rains, which will significantly increase the probability of puddles and floods in vulnerable places,” he added.

Consequently, due to the influence of the “Balanca” cold front, the coordinator of Meteored Mexico also pointed out that after the passage of the system, the cold air mass that will give it impulse will gradually invade the area, which will generate more stable weather.

“In Mérida, the mercury column will drop to a minimum of 14 degrees starting next weekend, so this time there will be ‘heladez‘ in some regions of the three peninsular entities as a result of cold front 4,” he said.

Durante las próximas horas, el #FrenteFrío No. 4 y la #OndaTropical 27 ocasionarán #Lluvias de muy fuertes a torrenciales en el oriente y sureste de #México. Consulta el #Pronóstico General de las 06:00 horas en 👉https://t.co/R8Yan9e9Pd pic.twitter.com/9LoGD3i83M — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 18, 2022

