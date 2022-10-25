Claudia Sheinbaum accepts “Viento”, a sculpture donated by the Spanish-Jewish community

In commemoration of the 500 years of the Jewish presence in Mexico and in the framework of 70 years of political, economic and cultural relations between Israel and Mexico, the Government of Mexico City received a donation from the Hispanic-Jewish Foundation and the José Sacal Foundation of the sculpture “Viento” (Wind), created by the artist José Sacal.
(Heraldo México).- The Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, headed the ribbon cutting ceremony of the “Viento” presentation. The sculpture represents what the wind brought from all latitudes. It was placed in the roundabout located in the intersection of Paseo de la Reforma and Anillo Periferico.
The placement of this sculpture shows that Mexico City is the capital of political asylum, refuge, and libertarian aid open to all communities in the country and the world.
