Check out these events in Progreso for the weekend!

Today we’re listing some of the events to be held this weekend and next week in Progreso. Don’t miss out on the fun activities this wonderful place is offering!
- OCTOBER 22
- EXPO HALLOWEEN
- A Halloween exhibit will be held at Habitat de la Vicente Guerrero, where people will admire the Halloween traditions.
- 6pm at Habitat de la Vicente Guerrero
- EXPO HALLOWEEN
- OCTOBER 23
- STORIES AND LEGENDS NIGHT
- A night full of stories and ancient legends ready to be told.
- 6pm at Casa de la Cultura
- STORIES AND LEGENDS NIGHT
- OCTOBER 25
- PUMPKIN WORKSHOP
- Don’t miss the pumpkin workshop where you can learn a little about pumpkin traditions and how to make your own pumpkin.
- 5pm at Sendero Jurásico
- PUMPKIN WORKSHOP
