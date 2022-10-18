  • Entertainment,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • Merida

    • Check out these events in Progreso for the weekend!

    By on October 18, 2022
    Photo: Lector MX

    Today we’re listing some of the events to be held this weekend and next week in Progreso. Don’t miss out on the fun activities this wonderful place is offering!

    • OCTOBER 22
      • EXPO HALLOWEEN
        • A Halloween exhibit will be held at Habitat de la Vicente Guerrero, where people will admire the Halloween traditions.
        • 6pm at Habitat de la Vicente Guerrero
    • OCTOBER 23
      • STORIES AND LEGENDS NIGHT
        • A night full of stories and ancient legends ready to be told.
        • 6pm at Casa de la Cultura
    • OCTOBER 25
      • PUMPKIN WORKSHOP
        • Don’t miss the pumpkin workshop where you can learn a little about pumpkin traditions and how to make your own pumpkin.
        • 5pm at Sendero Jurásico
    pumpkin on brown wooden table
    Halloween by Monstera on Pexels.com

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    %title%

    Download PDF – Edition 2

    No data was found