CFE in controversy with the people of Xcobiacal, Yucatan

Residents of the Xcobiacal rural community are asking the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to send its personnel to solve a problem caused by an employee of the same company because they did not deposit the payment for electricity consumption in this community and now the company wants to charge them again.
(Diario Yucatán).- The complainants explained that the CFE commissioned Rosely I. to collect and deliver the money, but she was fired and did not deposit $2,014 of the last electric energy consumption of the drinking water pump.
In this regard, the municipal commissioner, Noé Armando Moo, explained that the users of this precinct do not want to pay again, as they consider it unfair because they complied with the payment and the ex-employee stole it.
For this reason, those affected are asking the CFE’s top management to intervene to solve this problem, since the company itself commissioned the woman to receive the money for the consumption.
He also indicated that the CFE accountant told them that the problem is complicated because the receipts are not stamped. “They had never asked us for a stamp, what is our fault, if we have been doing it as they’ve asked.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila present at the closing ceremony of the FISU Games of the Americas
With gold medals in basketball and.
-
Yucatan’s Constitution will recognize the rights of people with disabilities as a social model
The coordinator of the State Legislative.
-
Psychosis in Valladolid due to WhatsApp message with a false threat
Based on an alleged WhatsApp conversation.
-
Three systems are being monitored by the National Meteorological Service
A wave stretching from the central.
-
Dead body found lying in the middle of the street in Playa del Carmen
The body of a man was.
-
World Scientists warn: “We are in the middle of a Climate Emergency”
An international coalition of researchers says.
-
ISSSTE Yucatan workers will celebrate the Day of the Dead
“After having faced the impact of.
-
Campeche: a beautiful and often underrated colonial city in Southeast Mexico
If you are wondering what are.
-
El Cuyo: a pleasant vacation relaxing beach destination in Yucatan
The Cuyo is the small port.
-
Global Action on Gun Violence: taking on gunmakers on behalf of foreign governments
Frustrated by years of political inaction.
Leave a Comment