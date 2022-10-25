Campeche’s doctors are honored by the state government

As part of the celebration of Doctors’ Day, Governor Layda Sansores San Román presented awards for Medical Merit 2022. The governor awarded the prizes in seven categories. The Lifetime Achievement category went to doctors Jorge Piña Quijano, from the General Specialties Hospital, and Pablo José Turriza Reyes, from the Extension of Coverage Program, both with more than 20 years of service.

(Punto Medio).- In the Public Health category, José Antonio Oreza Angulo, from the Mexican Social Security Institute (Imss), and Luis Santiago Molina Chablé, from Sanitary Jurisdiction No. 2.

Dr. Marbella Francisca Pérez Can, from Health Jurisdiction No. 2, was recognized in the First Level of Attention category for her work in health promotion, preventive medicine and medical attention at the first level of attention.

Similarly, in the Second Level of Care category, doctors Juan Francisco Ramírez Roldán, from the “Manuel Campos” Hospital, and Carlos Enrique Murillo Bautista, from the General Hospital of Ciudad del Carmen, were recognized for their work in hospital care and medicine at the second and third levels of care.

In the category of Management in the National Health System, the award went to Landy Ortiz Aldana, from the Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Issste) for the management and improvement of the quality, safety and efficiency of the care services provided by the unit to which he is assigned.

In addition, Diana Regina Gómez García, from the Hospital General de Especialidades, was recognized in the Teaching category for her contribution to the training of human resources in her assigned unit. In the Research category, Carmen Domínguez Hernández, from Imss, received the award for the generation of scientific knowledge in the state.

