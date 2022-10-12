Cadiz participating in the First International Meeting of Carnivals in Mérida (Yucatán)

The Cadiz Councillor for Culture and Festivals, Lola Cazalilla, attends the event and will participate as a speaker at various round tables and lectures.

(Diario de Cadiz).- The Councillor for Culture and Festivals of the City of Cadiz, Lola Cazalilla, has been invited to represent the city from Wednesday at the First International Meeting of Carnivals to be held between 12 and 15 October in Mérida. This pioneering event was created to share experiences and establish a meeting point in which to present ideas, problems, and best practices at the best carnivals in the world.

Carnival participants and spectatorts enjoyed the colorful display. (PHOTO: Notimex)

Cazalilla has assured that “from the City Council of Cadiz we are very grateful to the Carnival Committee of the City Council of Merida for inviting us and wanting us to participate in a significantly active way in such a complete, interesting and enriching event. Having the opportunity to learn about the management, identity, and meaning of other carnivals around the world and being able to weave ties with them is a unique opportunity for our festival and our city.”

“We have been working for months on the contents to be presented at this conference and we are confident that from all this new ways of working with the participating countries and cities will emerge,” added the mayor.

Carnivals such as those of the host city, Mérida, and Veracruz ( México), Barranquilla (Colombia), Oruro (Bolivia), Salvador de Bahía and Sao Paulo (Brazil), New Orleans (USA), Cologne (Germany), Viareggio (Italy), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas and Cádiz, among others, will be represented at the event.

The meeting focuses on three axes: culture, innovation and economy. It will begin today, Wednesday 12, with a working table with the presence of the mayor of Culture and Festivals of the City of Cadiz, before the opening ceremony to be held at the Palacio de la Música de Mérida. Thursday October 13 will be dedicated to the first of these axes, called ‘Culture: Identity, tradition and heritage’. Within this section will be held the conferences ‘Creative and cultural DNA of Carnival: An opportunity to generate social transformation’ and ‘Carnival: Tradition, identity and folklore’ and the round tables ‘Carnival as Cultural Heritage’ and ‘Heritage Preservation of Carnivals through museums and infrastructure’. The latter will also feature as a speaker with the mayor Lola Cazalilla and also with the Cadiz Antonio Rivas Cabañas, as president of the Honorary Assembly of Golden Masks of the Carnival of Cadiz.

On Friday, October 14, the axis Innovation: production of shows, new audiences, and trends in mass events will be developed. Throughout the day there will be panel discussions on ‘Carnivals as a tourist product’ and ‘Carnival production: from design to experience’ and the conferences ‘Carnival as an industry towards the future, ‘Creativity, innovation and trends in the production of shows’ and ‘Connecting audiences’.

Finally, on Saturday 15, the third axis of this First International Carnival Meeting, ‘Economy: Tourism, Orange Economy, Economic Spillover, Creative Industries, Sustainability and Sustainability, Government, Civil Society and Private Initiative’ will be presented.

The day will begin with the panel discussion ‘The phenomenon of Brazilian carnivals’ and will continue with ‘The impact of carnivals in the cities’, with the participation as speaker of Lola Cazalilla, and the virtual assistance of the mayor of Cadiz, Jose Maria Gonzalez.

Photo: yucatan.com.mx

The Councilor of Culture and Festivities will also represent the Cadiz Consistory in the conference ‘The role of the Government, private initiative and civil society in the Carnival’. The Carnival night in the historic center of Mérida after the closing ceremony will serve as the culmination of this first meeting of the main and most important carnivals in the world.

