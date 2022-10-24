Billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of famous energy drink, dies at 78

Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz was the mind behind the great revolution of energy drinks and the world of extreme sports, which since the 1980s has found in the red bull its greatest representative.

(Diario de Yucatán).- After several weeks of rumors, Dietrich Mateschitz, the richest man in Austria sadly passed away this Saturday, October 22nd, at the age of 78, the Formula One Red Bull Team (which he owned), said in a statement.

Born on May 20, 1944 in the Austrian region of Styria into a family of teachers, the founding boss of Red Bull is on the Forbes list of the richest people on the planet, with a fortune of more than 27 billion dollars.

Photo by Panos Sakalakis on Pexels.com

A graduate in economics and business administration from the University of Vienna, Mateschitz worked for years as a marketing manager for international companies such as Unilever and Blendax.

In case you still don’t know the story of the beginning of this famous brand that gives wings, here’s how it all went down:

It was on a business trip to Thailand in 1984 that he discovered the energy drink Krating Daeng (Thai for red bull), which was to become what is now Red Bull. “I never thought that what started as a personal taste would become a worldwide bomb,” Mateschitz once said, who, duped by the taste of the Thai drink, successfully managed to partner with its creator to bring this type of beverage to the Western world.

In 1987 he officially introduced the brand in Austria, and has since made it the “Coca-Cola” of energy drinks, with more than 7 billion cans sold each year, enough to provide caffeine to 80% of the planet. The company, controlled by Meteschitz himself (49 %) and the family of Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya (51 %), recorded sales of 7.307 billion euros in 2021, according to data from the commercial register, since Red Bull is not listed on the stock exchange.

The Austrian brand, which sponsors hundreds of personalities related to winter sports and high risk in the world, found in the early 2000s in Formula 1 its great exhibitor, who today pays tribute to him and mourns this loss:

We are saddened to hear of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz



The co-founder of Red Bull made an unforgettable contribution to F1, and leaves a lasting legacy pic.twitter.com/ZuBxwY5CzS — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments