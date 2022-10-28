Beware: Complaints about credit card cloning increased in Yucatan

The head of the Citizen Attention Unit of the Commission for the Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef), José Pinto Escamilla, stated that last year there was a significant increase in the number of complaints received by credit and debit card users, who report having been victims of the duplication of their cards.

In an interview, the federal official confirmed that there was an increase in complaints from citizens regarding the cloning of their credit or debit cards in Yucatan.

“The vast majority have been resolved in favor of the user, that is a great advantage. There has been an increase. I was telling you just now, of approximately 10%,” he said. “The growth has not really been representative, like the amount of credit and debit card use. But it does not mean that there could be more complaints. Even the banks are preparing to try to mitigate,” he said.

He said that in general, reports of unrecognized purchases and payments are the main complaint from users, which reach up to 150 per month in Yucatan.

