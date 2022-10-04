Beach vendors to be relocated in Cancun

Although the merchants protested to stay on the beaches, the law prohibits them from selling their products on the beach.
The municipal government of Benito Juarez proposed to establish dialogue tables to relocate the street merchants from the beaches of Cancún, who protested at the Municipal Palace last Friday, September 30th, demanding to be allowed to work.
Jorge Aguilar Osorio, secretary general of the Benito Juarez City Hall, explained that this is because they are not authorized to carry out this type of commerce on the beaches.
However, the official acknowledged that the merchants are looking for a job that will serve as a source of income, so it was proposed to establish a working table with them and the representation of the union that led the protest last Friday –Confederación de Trabajadores y Campesinos (CTC)-, with the councilman Luis Pech Pech to develop a plan where they can be relocated.
Aguilar Osorio acknowledged that the street vendors in the beach zone also accused some civic judges and members of the Tourist Police of extorting them and even taking away their products.
Vendors have accused inspectors and police of extorting money from them, so, in response to this, the interviewee assured that they met with the person in charge of judges in the hotel zone to exhort him not to commit any type of abuse against anyone, in addition to reviewing the actions of the members of the Tourist Police.
Last Friday, around 60 street merchants from Cancún’s beaches went to the Municipal Palace facilities to request authorization to carry out their activities, in addition to accusing police officers of extortion and robbery.
For several minutes, they met with the Secretary General of the City Hall to address these accusations and seek a solution.
