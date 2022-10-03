Basic Rehabilitation robotic stimulation area inaugurated in Umán, Yucatan

With the aim of providing better services to the population with disabilities, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) and the City Council of Umán inaugurated a robotic stimulation area in the Basic Rehabilitation Unit (UBR) of that municipality, which It will also benefit the surrounding area.
In the presence of the host mayor, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, the director of the DIF, María Teresa Boehm Calero, led the ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the commemorative plaque, to then tour the facilities and witness Ángel Elías Canul Balam’s session, with five years old, who a few months ago, suffered a stroke, which limited the mobility of his arms and legs.
“He needs rehabilitation, because it is difficult for him to go up and down steps, in addition to the fact that he does not have enough strength and balance to stand up; I appreciate this support, since it is a service that, in other places, would be very expensive and I do not have the necessary resources to pay for it,” said the boy’s mother, Guadalupe del Rosario Balam Echeverría.
Physical therapy for Yucatecans
Umán UBR has physical and occupational therapy services, early stimulation and, now, sensory robotic stimulation, with its own TOi Robot System equipment, joining Kantunil, Teabo, Celestún, Chocholá, Tahmek, Tekax and Progreso. , to provide effective, timely and higher quality care, which contributes to improving the living conditions of its pediatric patients.
It is worth mentioning that this technology is Yucatecan creation and is used in treatments of sensory integration, psychomotricity, learning, social development and interaction with the environment, from three years of age, through various textures, aroma diffuser, integrated audio and braille. essential.
Inauguramos la nueva área de estimulación robótica y la remodelación de la Unidad Básica de Rehabilitación de #Umán, en coordinación con el Ayuntamiento de dicho municipio. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cgXaM3UCHl— DIF Yucatán (@DIF_Yucatan) August 24, 2022
During this year, the venue has benefited 399 citizens, with 3,615 therapies, 2,078 electrotherapies, 1,348 mechanotherapies and 124 home programs; It is expected that, with this delivery, which also included maintenance work in the facilities, service will increase by 30%, with the support of 14 rehabilitation professionals and physical assistants, who work from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Currently, the Center for Rehabilitation and Special Education (CREE) is in charge of 74 UBRs, in coordination with the councils; Since 2019, it has focused on expanding the coverage of its care, prevention and rehabilitation services for people with temporary or permanent disabilities.
Those who want more information regarding this and other actions of the unit, can call (999) 923 42 75 and 924 36 16, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 and 15:00.
