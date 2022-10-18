Authorities raid hostel in Valladolid, Yucatán for the disappearance of a French couple

More than a month after they were reported missing, there are still no clues of the whereabouts of a French couple who traveled to San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, where they went for a “spiritual” trip.

For this reason, this weekend, agents of the State Investigation Police, accompanied by staff of the Secretariat of Public Security of Yucatán, conducted a search in a hostel located on 48th Street between 35th and 33rd in the neighborhood of Candelaria, in Valladolid, where the French couple stayed before traveling to Chiapas.

Police sources mentioned that during the search they found some belongings of Assya Madjou, 50 years old, and Michel Amado, 57 years old, both of French origin, who have not been heard from for more than a month.

During the search, the State Police cordoned off the site, while investigating agents entered the lodging center to carry out the corresponding search, however, as it usually happens in these cases, the authorities have remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office against the Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearances Committed by Private Individuals of Chiapas activated the search protocol and contacted the authorities of the state of Yucatán, who informed that the foreigners left the hostel called Catrina in the city of Valladolid, Yucatán, and they stated that they would be on their way to the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas.

Although the search is centered in Chiapas, where it is believed that the couple went to a spiritual center in the town of San Cristóbal de las Casas, family members are considering the possibility of “a kidnapping” in Yucatán.

If you have any information about the couple’s whereabouts, please contact the authorities.

