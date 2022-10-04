As of this Monday, Yucatán has a new Labor Justice System

Conciliation and Arbitration Boards (Junta de Conciliación y Arbitraje) closed its doors and changed its name to Center for Labor Conciliation of the State of Yucatan (Centro de Conciliación Laboral del Estado de Yucatán: Cecoley).

As of this Monday, October 3rd, the New Labor Justice System (Nuevo Sistema de Justicia Laboral) is being implemented in Yucatan, which represents a change to promote prompt and expeditious justice for the benefit of workers.

This means that starting on Monday, October 3rd, all Conciliation and Arbitration Boards (Juntas de Conciliación y Arbitraje), both federal and local, closed their doors to new lawsuits, retaining the great responsibility of concluding the thousands of backlogs of pending cases.

Tribunal Primero Laboral de Yucatán (First Labor Court of Yucatán)

As part of this implementation in Yucatan, the First Labor Court of Yucatan will be in charge of settling these matters, and opened its doors this Monday. It is located on Calle 60, ex Hacienda San José Tecoh.

It is important to emphasize that before attending this judicial instance one must go through the Center for Labor Conciliation in Yucatan (Centro de Conciliación Laboral en Yucatán, Cecoley) and in the event that an agreement is not reached, it will be the judge of the Labor Court who will have to resolve in an impartial manner.

Center for Labor Conciliation in Yucatán (Centro de Conciliación Laboral en Yucatán)

The Center for Labor Conciliation in Yucatán (Cecoley) now has a temporary headquarters and Grettel Escalante Redis has been appointed as its director.

Likewise, the Cecoley’s Governing Board was installed and protested so that it can begin its activities.

For now, this agency in Yucatán has a temporary headquarters, while the State Government completes the adaptation of the definitive headquarters by November of this year.

The Cecoley will be built with resources in the order of 14 million Mexican pesos granted by the Federation, and will be located in the Center of Operating Institutions of the Criminal (Centro de Instituciones Operadoras del Sistema Penal, Oral y Acusatorio de Yucatán), as well as the First Labor Court of Yucatán (Tribunal Primero Laboral de Yucatán).

The selection process for public conciliators has already been carried out, with which 4 were chosen for the ratification of agreements and 5 for hearings, besides training the personnel of this institution, so that they can provide prompt attention.

What is the new model of labor justice?

The new labor justice model seeks to solve conflicts more quickly and now consists of two stages, as follows:

The first stage is that before suing, it will be mandatory to try to reach an agreement. For this purpose, there will be the Center for Labor Conciliation in Yucatan (Centro de Conciliación Laboral en Yucatan, Cecoley) made up of professionals trained in alternative means of conflict resolution.

The second stage is that if conciliation is not achieved, the parties may go to the First Labor Court of Yucatán (Tribunal Primero Laboral de Yucatán), which is part of the Judicial Branch (Poder Judicial), where oral trials will be ordered in the presence of a judge.

