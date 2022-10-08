Another fatal accident on Merida’s Periférico

An elderly man died after being run over on the Mérida ring road, near the Issste clinic in Susulá.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 7th, on the outside lane at kilometer 44, when a man wearing beige pants and a white t-shirt tried to cross to the inside lane.

Unfortunately, he did not make it and was hit by the driver of a Nissan Tsuru with license plates from the State of Campeche, who was driving normally in the middle lane.

Due to the impact, the man was thrown through the air until he fell on the pavement, where he died instantly; when paramedics arrived, it was only to confirm his death.

