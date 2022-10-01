AMLO announced 595 million-peso aid to victims of Hurricane Agatha

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reported that his government will deliver 595 million pesos to those affected by the passage of Hurricane Agatha in Oaxaca.

“I am in favor of giving them the missing resources, 50 percent, that they already have them available and, as you mention, that it be from Monday,” Ariadna Montiel, Secretary of Welfare, told Ariadna Montiel.

The amount is part of the one thousand 190 million intended to serve municipalities on the coast and southern highlands of the states, of which half has already been delivered.

Regarding the delivery of household goods, he explained that it has been difficult to obtain them due to the war and the pandemic, although Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of Defense, said that there is an advance of 44 percent and that the companies have until October 31 to distribute them and assemble the packages.

urricane Agatha was a Pacific hurricane that became the strongest hurricane to make landfall along the Pacific coast of Mexico in the month of May since records began in 1949. It devastated areas of the southern state of Oaxaca on May 28, 2022.

