American actor and musician sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes

A Los Angeles rapper was sentenced to at least half a century behind bars Monday after he was convicted at trial of numerous rapes.
(Los Angeles Times).- Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted in April of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Walker was arrested in 2018 on the charges and was released on bail, but he was ordered held after sentencing, according to City News Service.
The rapper’s victims, who were models, alleged that Walker reached out to them over social media offering to help them professionally, police said.
Walker would lure his victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous, City News Service reported.
When he was alone with the women, he sexually assaulted them, his victims told the police.
The rapper, who went by the stage name KR, released an EP in 2017 and played a gang member in the 2018 movie “Superfly.” He also appeared in the 2017 movie “Kings,” which starred Daniel Craig and Halle Berry.
