Airbnb guests spent 3.46 million Mexican pesos in Yucatan in 2021

Growth in lodging in houses, apartments, and villas has increased in the last 5 years in Yucatán. The lodging platform Airbnb announced that in 2021 – the second year of the pandemic – the number of visitors seeking this service network increased by 21%.

The company announced that last year, travelers who stayed in this service via the electronic platform spent 2,166 million pesos (108 million dollars) in the state -not including the cost of booking their stay- and generated the support of 4,300 direct and indirect jobs.

In Yucatán, this lodging service has grown in the last five years and it is estimated that by 2021 it will offer around 5 thousand rooms, houses, and apartments. The network of services extends to municipalities such as Progreso, Valladolid, Izamal, Sisal, Telchac Puerto, and Mérida, including Maní, Celestún, and Umán.

The accommodation offered in Merida and beach areas ranges from 700 to 3,500 pesos per night, offering a wide range of options, services, and quality of lodging.

Airbnb announced that, according to its research, bookings through the service platform have increased in the number of hosts -service providers- in this way, it is estimated that, during 2021, visitors contributed an estimated 780 million pesos -39 million dollars- in wages, salaries and other labor income in a variety of sectors, not including tips and external spillover for services.

The company’s report indicates that 65 percent of the jobs hired by the hosts are women, while the remaining 45 percent are men, mainly in the field of transportation and operational support for the services required in the lodging centers.

According to the company’s estimates, the growth in the demand for lodging through this service will grow even more, initially establishing the economic reactivation of the economic sectors, therefore, the increase in real estate in the state and the demand for services due to the investments that are being installed in our state.

An evaluation made by the institution Oxford Economics indicated that the impact of “the participation of hosts and guests in Airbnb within México’s tourism activity has an increasingly relevant economic role. Hosts act as promoters of the businesses and enterprises in their communities by recommending them to their guests and that is then reflected in the numbers shared today” explains Angel Terral, General Manager of Airbnb for México, Central America, and the Caribbean.

In Yucatán, 54 percent of Airbnb hosts who declared their gender are women.

Nationally, guests on Airbnb generated economic activity of $94 billion Mexican pesos ($4.7 billion dollars) in Mexico during 2021 (not including expenses related to staying bookings), equivalent to 3.1% of the country’s total direct tourism activity in that year.

This investment directly contributed $58 billion Mexican pesos ($2.9 billion dollars) to GDP, covered $22 billion pesos ($1.1 billion dollars) in wages, salaries, and other labor income in a variety of sectors, and supported 97,000 jobs in México.

Interestingly, for every dollar spent on lodging, guests spent an additional $3.9 on other businesses during their trip.

