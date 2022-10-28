A woman says goodbye to her family and then commits suicide in Merida

A woman was found hanged and lifeless in her home located on Calle 80 in the San Antonio Xluch neighborhood of Merida; the tragic discovery was made by her husband when he returned from dropping off their daughter at school.
(SIPSE).- The unfortunate events occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning when the deceased asked her husband to take her daughter to school. He agreed and before they left, he gave them a kiss and said goodbye to both of them. They never imagined that it would be the last time they would see the woman alive.
After taking the little girl to school, the husband returned home and began to call his wife, but when he got no answer he began to worry, until he entered one of the rooms and discovered the tragic scene.
The woman was suspended, so immediately, the man cut the rope and lowered her down, but unfortunately she lacked vital signs.
After calling the emergency services, agents of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública and paramedics arrived at the house, who unfortunately could only confirm the death of the woman.
Meanwhile, elements of the State Attorney General’s Office began the first investigations and to determine responsibilities, while the Semefo arrived to transfer the body for the autopsy.
Lines of prevention against suicide
In Yucatan there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:
Salvemos una vida: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.
Facebook: Salvemos una Vida Radio.
Suicide Attention Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.
Free mental health support line of the Secretariat of Health of Yucatan: 800-000-0779.
Life Line: 800-911-2000.
Facebook: Línea de la Vida.
Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.
Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx.
Ayuntamiento de Mérida emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
