A sad end for one of the men electrocuted while working at Merida’s Chevrolet dealership

One dead and one seriously injured was the result of an electric shock suffered while working on the facade of the Chevrolet Pensiones branch.
The incident occurred on October 21 when four construction workers were changing the location of a scaffolding when it collapsed and hit the high voltage cables, causing two of the workers to receive an electric shock.
After what happened, the workers and their co-workers notified the emergency services.
Upon arrival of the paramedics and firefighters, they helped the workers and transferred them to a hospital for better medical attention. Unfortunately, one of them, known only as Kike, died after arriving at the IMSS Juarez Hospital. The other employee, known as Kevin, had a hole in his shoulder, where the electric shock exited.
A sector of Pensiones was left without electricity.
