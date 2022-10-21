A motorist ran over and killed a Maya Train worker, he will stand trial in freedom

In a single hearing, Adrián Israel “N”, who on October 15 ran over a worker of Section 4 of the Maya Train, who was working as a “cadenero”, was charged and sentenced to trial for the crime of not intentional manslaughter.

(SIPSE).- The judge of control of Valladolid, Claudia Crisol Antonio Mayor, agreed to an abbreviated trial against him for the death of the worker Abelardo “N”.

Antonio Mayor imposed precautionary measures other than prison, since the Penal Code of Yucatan says he can continue his trial at liberty.

He will have to comply with signing in once a fortnight at the Unidad Municipal de Medidas Cautelares; he is not allowed to leave the Yucatan Peninsula; deposit a financial guarantee of 12 thousand pesos, and submit to surveillance. The closing of the complementary investigation was established in two months.

In the facts of the case, it was established that on the morning of October 15, Adrian Israel was driving a pickup truck on the Merida-Cancun highway towards Merida.

Upon arriving at kilometer 127 + 500 of the aforementioned highway, for driving exceeding the speed limit, in addition to being a zone marked as a construction zone, he ran over poor Abelardo who was walking across the highway, causing his death instantly due to polytraumatism. Section 4 of the Mayan train runs from Izamal to Cancun and the mishap occurred just past Valladolid.

The driver was detained and handed over to the authorities for the corresponding legal proceedings.

