A man from Campeche who tried to commit suicide in Celestun was stopped by locals

On Friday, September 30th, in the port of Celestun, a young man jumped from the fishermen’s pier in the middle of the morning with his clothes on, fortunately, witnesses were able to save his life, asking for help from the authorities.
This was Daniel Alexander F. J., who one day before his 32nd birthday, allegedly tried to attempt with his life by diving from this public place. Fortunately, the resident of Calkiní, Campeche was seen by witnesses and was quickly rescued from the sea.
Subsequently, the Municipal Police, upon seeing that he was drunk or under the influence of other substances, arrested him and took him to the police station to determine who was responsible.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guardaparques: More surveillance at Merida’s parks
The agents monitor 52 parks and.
-
The construction industry is recovering in Yucatán
Businessmen and workers in the industry.
-
Private schools in Yucatán continue to require the use of face masks
The masks will continue to be.
-
New luxury hotel with shopping plaza to open on Calzada de Los Frailes in Valladolid
The luxury hotel El Gran Encomendero.
-
Shooting between military and armed civilians leaves at least one dead in Plaza Andares, Guadalajara
A shooting has triggered panic among.
-
Mexican Army ‘watches over’ Mayan Train critics and relatives of the 43 students: Guacamaya hackers
The Guacamaya is made up of.
-
Calle 47 in Mérida’s Centro to become the new “gastronomic corridor”
What is the history of 47th.
-
￼Birth certificates in Yucatán could be in Mayan language
Birth certificates issued in Yucatán could.
-
Huevos Motuleños: from Motul to the World
From Motul to your table! Let´s.
-
The ceiba, the sacred tree of the Maya
For the Maya communities, the ceiba.
Leave a Comment