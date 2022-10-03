A man from Campeche who tried to commit suicide in Celestun was stopped by locals

On Friday, September 30th, in the port of Celestun, a young man jumped from the fishermen’s pier in the middle of the morning with his clothes on, fortunately, witnesses were able to save his life, asking for help from the authorities.

This was Daniel Alexander F. J., who one day before his 32nd birthday, allegedly tried to attempt with his life by diving from this public place. Fortunately, the resident of Calkiní, Campeche was seen by witnesses and was quickly rescued from the sea.

Subsequently, the Municipal Police, upon seeing that he was drunk or under the influence of other substances, arrested him and took him to the police station to determine who was responsible.

