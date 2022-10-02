￼Traditional products stand out in Yucatan Expone in Chihuahua

The Yucatán Expone event, which has been held since Thursday 29th in the northern city of Chihuahua, organized by the Secretaría de Fomento Económico y Trabajo, has exceeded the expectations of participating exhibitors from sectors such as traditional jewelry, natural products, and the clothing industry, who agree that this edition has been a great opportunity to enter new markets.

Food and beverages have been the favorites in the first two days of the Expo, as the former sold out hours before the closing of both days, achieving the sale of 400 kilos of Cochinita and 120 of lechón, while the three liquor exhibitors have sold a total of 1,300 bottles, totaling more than $200,000 in sales.

Sergio May Sosa, from the company Kiich Kelem Tub (Lindos Aretes), who so far has sold 80 percent of the merchandise he brought to the exposition, said that what he has sold most is Filigrana, from an inventory of almost two thousand pieces, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rosaries.

The Yucatecan micro-entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience, highlighted the great acceptance of his product among the people of Chihuahua and expressed that the traveling event that Yucatán Expone acquired in 2022, “benefits all the artisans because it is a great opportunity that the government gives us, which there was none, and hopefully next year it can reach other states so that they can get to know Yucatán and its artisan crafts”.

Deysi Margarita Chan Naal, from the company Xokbichuy Teabo “Deysi”, dedicated to the manufacture of typical garments of the state for 25 years, emphasized that this type of strategy, which is developed in coordination between the companies and the State Government, is of great benefit to the artisans and assured that it continues to innovate as it seeks to satisfy the preferences of different types of customers.

“We are doing very well here. For us, it’s the first time (in Chihuahua), but thanks to this type of event we have shipped as far as the United States because people get to know you and recommend you, and so you get to have more customers,” said Doña Deysi, who previously participated in the Yucatan Week in Mexico event in Mexico City. She also shared that the Chihuahua public has mainly opted for hipil blouses and gowns, and has expressed a taste for linen garments.

Ignacio Avila Trejo, from the food supplement company Mayanatura, said that “the economic rhythm is picking up again; there was a downturn due to the pandemic, but fortunately events like this one support us as producers and give us the opportunity to take our products to other states”.

Regarding the fact that this exhibition is being held on an itinerant basis, he considered it to be something totally positive, since it allows companies to access new markets without neglecting the one that has already been developed for Yucatecan products in Mexico City, referring to the fact that the next venue for Yucatán Expone will be in the Álvaro Obregón municipality in the nation’s capital.

The businessman, who has been in the industry for 12 years, assured that his sales have been 25 percent higher than what he expected for Chihuahua. The products in greatest demand have been moringa and neem capsules, useful in the control of diabetes, triglycerides, and cholesterol, among other ailments, he explained. Likewise, the serum made with moringa, argan, mamey, and resin oils, for the growth of eyebrows and eyelashes, has had great acceptance, he added.

