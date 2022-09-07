Yucatecan student will receive the 2022 GBEP Youth Award in Paraguay

The CICY doctoral student will attend the Bioenergy Week, where she will be presenting a poster about her project on sargassum as renewable energy.

Yucatecan Karla Azcorra May will travel to Asunción, Paraguay, later in September to receive the 2022 Youth Award, in the doctoral student modality, delivered by the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP), a member association of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The doctoral student in Renewable Energy from the Scientific Research Center of Yucatan A. C. (CICY) will attend the Bioenergy Week in Paraguay, from September 26 to 29, 2022 to receive her award, where she will also be presenting the poster of the her project.

Dr. Raúl Tapia Tussell, director of the CICY Renewable Energy Unit, pointed out that alternatives are being sought to deal with the massive arrival of sargassum on the coasts of the Mexican Caribbean.

This initiative seeks to promote biorefineries, sargassum can be used to obtain products such as biogas and bioethanol.

“Sargassum has been seen as a waste, and the CICY is looking for processes so that this raw material is used under the premise of zero waste,” said the doctor.

Karla Azcorra May’s project has been awarded by the Global Bioenergy Partnership, for which she will travel to Paraguay on September 26 to receive recognition.

