Yucatán ports closed and Mérida airport on alert due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the proximity of Hurricane “Ian” in the Caribbean, the Yucatecan coastal ports have been closed to navigation, while Mérida’s airport has taken precautions to function as an alternative air terminal.

Regarding the ports, the Civil Protection Department of Yucatán informed that as of 6:00 pm on Monday, September 26th, these will be closed to minor navigation until further notice. Here is the list of the ports where navigation activity has been temporarily suspended:

Celestún

Sisal

Chuburná

Yucalpetén

Progreso

Telchac

Dzilam De Bravo

San Felipe

Río Lagartos

Coloradas

El Cuyo

Flights to Cancún have been diverted to Mérida

It is most likely that flights bound for Cancún will land at Mérida’s airport. It was also informed that since the beginning of the hurricane season, precaution measures have been taken, such as emergency power plants, fuel supply, and removal of loose objects.

So far, Mérida’s airport is operating regularly.

On Monday, September 26th, hurricane “Ian” intensified to a category 3, and it’s expected to continue advancing toward the Florida Peninsula after hitting Western Cuba.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments