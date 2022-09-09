Yucatan Lions are champions of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol South Zone

Leones de Yucatán 7-5 Diablos Rojos del México (YUC Series 4-3) Luis Juárez hit a double to break the tie at five in the eighth inning and the Lions prevailed in a dramatic Game 7 of the Championship Series of the South Zone in the Liga mexicana de Beisbol.

The Leones de Yucatán are the champions of the South Zone after they defeated the Diablos Rojos del México 7-5 in the seventh and won the South Championship Series.

The Yucatan team will face the Sultanes de Monterrey in the King’s Series starting on Saturday, September 10th, in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The match was an intense clash where the Leones went ahead 5-1 but the Devils came from behind to tie, with two home runs, in the fifth inning, but it was a double by Luis Juárez at the top of the eighth roll that sent at the plate the two races with which they took the definitive advantage.

It didn’t take long for the Lions to take the lead after scoring twice in the first inning, but the Devils responded with one in the bottom half to make it 2-1.

After starters from both sides posted two zeros, the Yucatecans rang three times in the fourth, taking a 5-1 lead, to back up their starter, Henderson Álvarez.

But the Red Devils had power stored in their bats to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth with a single by Juan Carlos Gamboa so in the fifth round two home runs arrived to tie the game. The first shot was by Japhet Amador with Ramón Flores on board and then Roberto Ramos appeared with a solo home run to make it 5-5.

Then the game got into a tense environment where the offenses sought to take advantage of any error, and it was the Leones who capitalized with two runs, which came with an RBI double by Luis Juárez.

